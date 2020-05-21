Memorial Day weekend marks the opening of the Cramer-Kenyon Heritage Home, 509 Pine Street, Yankton. This Saturday, May 23, the home will be open from 1-4 p.m. Normal hours are from Wednesday through Sunday through Labor Day Weekend.
Due to the coronavirus, it is suggested that visitors make an appointment to tour the home with family members or other people with whom you have regular contact. Call (605) 665-7470 to make arrangements. Wear your face mask and gloves. If you don’t have those, the tour guide can provide them.
The house will be locked during each tour to prevent contact with others. When arriving, if the home is locked, wait on the front porch for the previous tour to end. Literature from the South Dakota Department of Tourism and the Southeast is conveniently provided. Each tour takes about an hour.
