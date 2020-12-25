The blizzard that roared through the region Wednesday snapped a couple of records in Yankton.
According to official reports, the city received 5 inches of snow, which surpassed the old mark of 3 inches recorded in 1921.
Also, the precipitation came in at .63, which topped the previous mark of .50 seen in 1968. Wednesday’s melted precipitation was the biggest one-day moisture total recorded in Yankton since July 7.
But all that may have been round one, as forecasters are keeping an eye on a Pacific storm system that may bring a winter storm event to the area in the middle of next week.
