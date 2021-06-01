Incidents
• A report was received at 3:18 p.m. Friday of an assault on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 5:38 a.m. Saturday of the theft of a vehicle on Mulberry St.
• A report was received at 6:30 a.m. Saturday of an apartment break-in on W. 21st St.
• A report was received at 7:42 p.m. Saturday of a protection order violation on Whiting Dr.
• A report was received at 11:23 a.m. Sunday of a domestic incident on E. Highway 50.
• A report was received at 2:44 a.m. Monday of a domestic incident on E. 5th St.
• A report was received at 5:18 p.m. Monday of a fight on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday of theft on Fox Run Parkway.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 9:04 a.m. Friday of vandalism to the windows of the Yankton County Jail.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 12:11 a.m. Sunday of theft in the Lewis & Clark Lake area.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 2:36 p.m. Sunday of the theft of items from a storage unit in Yankton County.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 10:07 a.m. Monday of a protection order violation in Yankton County.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 5:30 p.m. Monday of vandalism to a vehicle west of Yankton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.