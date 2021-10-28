Norm Hofer will be at the Mead Cultural Education Center at noon on Friday, Nov. 5, to give a “Feed Your Mind” presentation on Hutterite colonies.
Hofer is a farmer who has lived in southeast South Dakota his whole life. Both he and his wife were country-school teachers and it’s where his love of history originates.
His program will focus on the 450 Hutterite colonies that came through Yankton. Hofer will share about who the Hutterites are, how they got here and their lifestyle.
This is a free event.
The Mead Cultural Education Center is located at 82 Mickelson Drive in Yankton. Call 605-665-3898 with questions.
