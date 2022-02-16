Incidents
• A report was received at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday of vandalism on W. 23rd St.
• A report was received at 11:33 a.m. Wednesday of a fight on Mulberry St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday of forgery on 310th St. near Gayville.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 7:35 a.m. Wednesday of theft from 304th St.
