ACCIDENTS
• A report was received at 3:59 p.m. Saturday of a hit-and-run accident on West City Limits Road.
• A report was received at 7:33 a.m. Saturday of a car-versus-raccoon accident on 300th St.
• The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 5:29 p.m. Sunday of an accident with property damage.
