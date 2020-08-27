An organizational meeting of the Yankton Area Parkinson Disease support group will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Riverside Park’s Shelter No. 2, located just west of Tereshinki Stadium.
Attendees are asked to bring lawn chair, wear masks and to social distance. Bring your own drinks.
This is a free event. If you have any questions, call 660-4817.
