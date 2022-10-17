PIERRE — The Study Committee on Property Tax Structure and Tax Burden will hold its third meeting of the 2022 Interim on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, beginning at 9 a.m. (CT). The meeting is being conducted via electronic conference and in Room 362 of the State Capitol in Pierre to allow for both remote and in-person participation.
The committee, chaired by Rep. Trish Ladner (R-Hot Springs) with vice chair Sen. Mary Duvall (R-Pierre), will review bill drafts for the 2023 Legislative Session and hear from Wendy Semmler, director of the Property Tax Division with the Department of Revenue. Public testimony will also be taken.
