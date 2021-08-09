City OKs Requests For Upcoming Archery Events

The City of Yankton has cleared the way to help make several upcoming international archery events safe and memorable.
During Monday night’s meeting of the Yankton City Commission, the board approved several requests from the National Field Archery Association (NFAA) pertaining to parking, fireworks shows, staging archery events and accompanying amenities in Riverside Park, camping in Riverside Park for an associated act and other miscellaneous items.
Mayor Stephanie Moser abstained from the votes on NFAA-related items due to her employment at the archery center.
The requests were in connection to the World Archery’s biannual congress, the 2021 Hyundai World Archery Championships and the Hyundai Archery World Cup Final, set to take place in September.
NFAA Foundation President Bruce Cull said there’s going to be a lot happening in addition to competitive archery for the tournaments.
“We’re on the right track to be like an ‘Archery Riverboat Days’ or a mini-Riverboat Days,” he said.
He noted that there will be performances including bison, participation in the Yankton High School Homecoming parade and football game, fireworks shows, food vendors and the tournament finals being held in Riverside Park.
“Barring snow, everything should go really, really well,” he said.
Cull added that this will be huge for an entity — and a city — that have already hosted a number of high-profile archery tournaments over the last decade.
“We have a lot of tournaments, but we’re never going to have one like this one again,” he said. “We need to really jump on this and the community really needs to welcome these people — which they always have and always will, I’m sure.”
Earlier in the presentation, he said the whole month could bring around 1,000 people from more than 80 countries in total.
Marketing & Communications Manager Kasi Haberman told the commission that these tournaments are opportunities that aren’t just unique for Yankton.
“The World Cup Final has never been hosted in the United States,” she said. “That’s a huge opportunity for us. The World Championship has only been hosted in the United States three other times dating back to 1969.”
She said that past hosts of the World Championships have included metropolitan cities such as Los Angeles and New York City.
Haberman added that, according to studies that have been done on past tournaments, 1,500-2,000 visitors will be in town with an economic impact just shy of $4 million for the area.
“Again, a huge opportunity for businesses and the community to pick up some good returns,” she said. “An event this large has a big lift, and that’s why we’re really looking for sponsors and trying to leave no stone unturned. We greatly appreciate the support of the commission and all of the businesses that have already supported us.”
In other business Monday, the commission:
• Held a work session to discuss the 2022 budget;
• Approved the Riverboat Days fireworks show request;
• Approved a request from the Mead Cultural Education Center for $10,000 to help with moving buildings from Westside Park to the Mead site;
• Approved 2021 tuition reimbursement requests for four city employees.
