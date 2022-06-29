WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) is currently seeking college students to serve as fall interns in his office in Washington, as well as in his offices in Aberdeen, Rapid City and Sioux Falls.
Interns in Thune’s state offices will participate in constituent service and state outreach activities, while interns in the Washington, D.C., office will have the opportunity to witness the legislative process and attend Senate votes and hearings. Both in-state and Washington, D.C., internships will allow students to work closely with constituents, hone their research and writing skills, and learn a multitude of valuable office skills.
Thune serves as the Senate Republican Whip, the number two position in Senate leadership, and is a member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation; a member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry; and a member of the Senate Committee on Finance.
College students who are interested in interning in Thune’s Washington, D.C., Aberdeen, Rapid City, or Sioux Falls offices should fill out an online application form with their resume and cover letter by July 22, 2022 at https://sen.gov/JK67 or they can locate the application at www.thune.senate.gov under the services tab.
For more information, call 202-224-2321.
