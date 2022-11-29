Hundreds of educators, law enforcement officers and first responders from across Nebraska joined the Nebraska Department of Education’s School Safety staff recently for specialized training from the “I Love U Guys” Foundation.

Participants came away from the workshop able to train others in the Standard Response Protocol and the Standard Reunification Method. This includes program implementation, team training, and handling advanced questions.

