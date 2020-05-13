VERMILLION — The Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library is hosting a digital streaming event featuring the film, “Neither Wolf nor Dog.” Watch the movie for free on Vimeo starting May 16.
Adapted from the acclaimed novel, “Neither Wolf nor Dog” by Kent Nerburn, the story follows a white author who gets sucked into the heart of contemporary Native American life in the sparse lands of the Dakotas by a 95-year-old Lakota elder and his sidekick.
First published in 1994 and winner of the Minnesota Book award in 1996, no other novel is seen to so successfully bridge the gap between white America and the Native American world. Kent Nerburn draws the reader deep into the world of an Indian elder known only as Dan. It’s a world of Indian towns, white roadside cafes and abandoned roads that swirl with the memories of the Ghost Dance and Sitting Bull. Readers meet vivid characters like Jumbo, a 400-pound mechanic, and Annie, an 80-year-old Lakota woman living in a log cabin. Threading through the book is the story of two men struggling to find a common voice. Neither Wolf nor Dog takes readers to the heart of the Native American experience. As the story unfolds, Dan speaks eloquently on the difference between land and property, the power of silence and the selling of sacred ceremonies.
For one week you will have access to the movie by following a special link, which can be found on the Vermillion Public Library’s website (https://vermillionpubliclibrary.org) or on Facebook. Note that this link will only work until May 23, or when the attendance limit has been met, whichever comes first. Only use the link if you intend to watch the entire film, as it can be viewed a limited number of times, and is only available on a first come, first served basis. We recommend multi-person households watch this as a group at one time so as many people as possible can enjoy it!
While the Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library is closed to the public, they are still striving to provide physical materials, electronic resources and virtual entertainment for our patrons. For more information visit www.vermillionpubliclibrary.org or call 605-677-7060 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.
