CASES DISPOSED: JUNE 25-JULY 1, 2022
Travis R. Collyns, Sioux City, Iowa; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Veronica Ann Zephier, Lake Andes; Forgery; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Identity theft; Suspended execution of sentence; $520.42; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years suspended; Three years probation.
David Allen Blakey, 310 Pine St., Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $676.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Four years probation; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Latisha Beatrice Marcus, 1310 W. 30th St. #301, Yankton; False report to authorities; Dismissed by prosecutor; False report to authorities; Recharged by information.
Matthew Damian Grage, Crofton, Neb.; Aggravated eluding; Suspended execution of sentence; $1,116.50; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years suspended; Three years probation; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; Dismissed by prosecutor; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; Dismissed by prosecutor; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; Dismissed by prosecutor; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Reckless driving; Dismissed by prosecutor; Eluding; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; Dismissed by prosecutor; Aggravated eluding; Recharged by information; Reckless driving; Recharged by information; Eluding; Recharged by information; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400. Recharged by information.
Bradley E. Dowling, 1412 Green St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Andrew Joseph Felber, Tabor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; $132.50; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Damon Dewayne Sisk, 1416 Green, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $232.50; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; Under twenty-one driver; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Rae Ann Tall, 1019 Walnut St., Apt. B7, Yankton; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; Dismissed by prosecutor; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-2nd offense; $840.50; License revoked for 1 year; Jail sentence of 60 days with 50 days suspended and 7 days credit; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Recharged by information.
Skylar McConnell, 714 Douglas Ave., Apt. 3, Yankton; Fail to stop-accident causing property damage; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information; Fail to stop-accident causing property damage; Recharged by information.
Todd Allen Schnider, 511 Burleigh St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25; Illegal lane change; $54 fine; $54 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharged; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Brendan Alexander McBride, 802 E. 13th Street #10, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $182.47; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-2nd offense; $740.50; License revoked for 1 year; Jail sentence of 60 days with 50 days suspended and 3 days credit; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Recharged by information.
Enidio Jose Gonzalez Sanchez, 901 W. 8th St., Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Amanda Walter, Fordyce, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Nicole Carpenter, Tomball, Texas; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Jodi K. Sweitzer, Sioux City, Iowa; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Carmon Mora, Tripp; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; No proper license plates on vehicle; $132.50; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Joe Martin, 918 Pine, Apt. B, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Period lamps be lighted; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disobey judicial process; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possess loaded firearm while intoxicated; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information; Possess loaded firearm while intoxicated; Recharged by information.
Wesley A. Hare III, Marty; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Robert Koletzky, 2509 Burleigh St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Patricia Garvis, 30235 439th Ave., Yankton; Municipal speeding; $11.50.
Michael Joel Rames, Crofton, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Debra Lynn Swoboda, 723 W. 4th St., Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disobey judicial process; $478.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 15 days suspended; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Recharged by information.
Zachary Scheetz, 1303 Oak Street, Yankton; Simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to stop-accident causing property damage; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Aggravated assault-bodily injury with dangerous weapon; Recharged by information; Hit and run-death or injury; Recharged by information; Aggravated assault-bodily injury with dangerous weapon; Recharged by information; Hit and run-death or injury; Recharged by information.
Joshua Halverson, 100 Rainbow St., Apt. 4, Yankton; Driving under influence-2nd offense; $740.50; License revoked for 1 year; Jail sentence of 60 days with 50 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Devonna M. Picotte, 403 ½ Capitol, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $806.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Four years probation; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Joseph Dennis, 175 Clark Trail, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $736.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disobey judicial process; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possess prescription/non prescription drugs or controlled substances in jail; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possess prescription/non prescription drugs or controlled substances in jail; recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Robert Burgel, 120 Sid Street, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $736.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 4 years, 4 months suspended and 47 days credit; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possess marijuana more 2 ounces less one-half pound; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possess marijuana more 2 ounces less one-half pound; Recharged by information.
Stacy Gass, 902 E. 11th, Apt. 1, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Timothy Wilson, 113 Mack Dr., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Desta Sila, Sioux Falls; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Samuel Lee Rus, Sioux Center, Iowa; Boat-reasonable speed/disturbance; $122.50.
James John Reinhardt, 1004 Karen Dr., Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $132.50.
Jacqueline J. Davitt, Omaha, Neb.; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $125.
Nyariek Kaway, Sioux Falls; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Mary Jo Green, 902 East 11th Street, Apt. 3, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $421.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Theodis J. Smith III, 1200 W. 30th St. #201, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Patrick McCarthy, 1502 Oakwood Dr., Yankton; Driving under influence-2nd offense; $740.50; License revoked for 1 year; Jail sentence of 60 days with 50 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Recharged by information.
David Anders Lande, Irene; Seat belt violation; $25.
Samuel Thomas White, 1403 Oakwood Dr. #3, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to report accident to police officer; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Marla Jean Beermann, 105 Abby Ave., Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Tommy Becvar, Tabor; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $64 fine; $64 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; License suspended for 30 days.
Roger A. Black Bear, Homeless, Yankton; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Dismissed by prosecutor; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; $480; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Intentional damage to property - $400-$1,000; $486.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 18 days suspended; Burglary-1st degree; Dismissed by prosecutor; Intentional damage to property-$400-$1,000; Recharged by information; Obstruct police , jailer or firefighter; Recharged by information; Resisting arrest; Dismissed by prosecutor; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Recharged by information.
Kaylea Christine Kosters, 2931 Lakeview Dr., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Landon Mellman, Minden, Neb.; Fireworks in city limits; $97.50.
Michael Bailey, West Point, Neb.; Insufficient number personal flotation device; $122.50.
Damon Dewayne Sisk, Junior, 1416 Green, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended for 30 days; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Sydney Caitlin Nichols, 1200 W. 9th Street, Yankton; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $676.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by defendant; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by defendant; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Zavier Leonard, 3715 Peninah Street, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Frank Eugene Davis, Worthington, Minn.; Operate oversize/overweight vehicle; $182.50.
Gene Allen Cooke, Volin; Overweight on axle; $232.50.
Mackenzie Gabrielle Attkisson, Neola, Iowa; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Kristopher Vollmer, 815 Picotte Street, Yankton; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; Suspended imposition of sentence; $500; Jail sentence of 8 days with 8 days credit; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by complaint; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment; No driver’s license; Recharged by indictment.
Taylor Ian Wechsler, 206 E. 6th Street, Yankton; Eluding; Dismissed by prosecutor; Left-turning vehicle-manner of making turn; Dismissed by prosecutor; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; Dismissed by prosecutor; Reckless driving; $386.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; $580.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
David Allen Blakey, 310 Pine St., Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $786.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Four years probation; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Violation protection order stalking/physical injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Domestic abuse-violation of protection order stalking/physical injury; Recharged by information.
Gage Michael Brock, 212 Pearl St., Yankton; Simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Dismissed by prosecutor; Sexual contact w/o consent/capable of consent; $596.50; Jail sentence of 90 days with 80 days suspended and 7 days credit; Simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Recharged by information; Sexual contact w/o consent/capable of consent; Recharged by information.
Jacob Norman Sudbeck, 100 Wayne St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; $400; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information.
Jerred T. Hysell, 615 E. 18th St., Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,440.50; Jail sentence of 10 days; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Recharged by information.
Alexander Mackenzie Lane, 2405 W. City Limits Rd., Yankton; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $137.50.
John William Jandreau, Wagner; Illegal passing/no pass zone;$132.50.
Amari Venus Weston, Dante; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Heather L. Hofer, 516 Pine Street, Yankton; Water skiing w/o observer or mirror; $132.50.
Melissa Rae Kludt, Menno; Seat belt violation; $25; Operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts; $25; Operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts; $25.
Anna C. Cecetka, Omaha, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
