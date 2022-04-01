Many Farmers Turn To CRP Burns In The Springtime

The deadline for many area landowners to perform an integral piece of land maintenance is fast approaching.
Many landowners enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) are gearing up for prescribed burns to help keep the land relatively clear.
Owen Fagerhaug, conservation program manager for the Farm Service Agency out of Huron, gave the Press & Dakotan a summary of what the CRP program has entailed since its 1985 inception.
“In a nutshell, it’s an opportunity for participants to offer production agriculture land — a high percentage of acreage that has been cropped — and offer it for a 10- to 15-year lease with the federal government to implement a conservation cover,” he said. “Most of the time, it’s grass. We can do tree belts, field windbreaks that are also trees — but in all cases, it’s to address a resource concern that’s identified out on the landscape, or to provide wildlife and soil health, erosion control and things of that nature to treat the landscape.”
He said there is one major maintenance obligation for those holding CRP land.
“We do require one mid-contract management activity (such as a prescribed burn) for the life of a CRP contract,” he said. “There can be opportunities for additional maintenance activities that participants may wish to do on their CRP acreage, but it’s not required.”
Since the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, CRP acreage maintenance activities have not been cost-shared.
Yankton Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickles told the Press & Dakotan that there are a couple of options to fulfil this obligation.
“At certain times in the program, they have to do something with the CRP, whether they burn it off, cut portions of it and destroy it or get out of the program and go back to production,” he said. “What they struggle with this time of year is May 1 is the deadline for burning, so a lot of them rush to get it burned before that May 1 period.”
He added that, in many cases, local fire departments can be called to help with a CRP burn.
“Because the farmers don’t have the capability to burn a field safely, they solicit the fire departments to do it around the area,” he said.
And the Yankton Volunteer Fire Department will have a busy month of April in this sense.
After two straight years with no requests of the department to help with CRP burns in the county, Nickles said they have received five or six such requests to be carried out this month as able.
“I think the largest one is 80 acres,” he said. “Some of them are 20-25 acres. They’re manageable sizes so we’re not spending all night out there at them.”
He said as many as six have been done in a season in years past by Yankton firefighters.
Nickles said that prescription CRP burning can also provide a valuable tool for firefighters.
“We teach them, at the same time, some wildland firefighting — anywhere from the use of their equipment to fire behavior, how to safely do back burns and do some structure protection if we need to,” he said.
One thing officials emphasize is utilizing professional help when it comes to burning CRP land.
“If someone is interested in doing a controlled or prescribed burn on their CRP acreage, work with a professional that can certify or write those burn plans because that is a requirement and helps protect the participant on the liability side of things,” Fagerhaug said. “It’s not just, ‘Today, I want to go burn my CRP.’ And they go out and do it. It takes quite a little planning.”
Nickles elaborated further, saying there’s a big difference between CRP burns and the brush piles that many farmers can largely do on their own under the right conditions.
“The brush pile, the biggest problem is keeping it contained and it’s a stationary burn,” he said. “CRP … you try to do a burn around (the field) and keep the fire contained so it doesn’t run away from you and get into other properties or other crops. It’s not like lighting a match and watching a ditch burn; you’ve got to have a plan before you go in there and keep control of it.”
He said that the department will keep a close eye on conditions to plan for the best days to help conduct CRP burning in the area.
“This year, I think we’re going to have a bigger window,” he said. “It’s still staying cool and we haven’t had enough moisture to kick things off (greening up). Hopefully we can get started here in the next week or two to get some of these out of the way.”
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.