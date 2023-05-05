PIERRE — The South Dakota State Historical Society’s May “History Talks” series features Tempe Javitz. Javitz is the author of the recently released South Dakota Historical Society Press book, “Bighorn Visions: The Photography of Jessamine Spears Johnson.” A Bighorn rancher and photographer, Johnson’s portfolio is the focus of “Bighorn Visions,” which is written by her granddaughter, Tempe Javitz.
This free virtual event will be held Thursday, May 11, at 7 p.m. (CT) via Zoom. To register, visit sdhsf.org/events.
