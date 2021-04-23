LINCOLN, Neb. — In March, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention launched the 10th year of its Tips from Former Smokers campaign and released new ads encouraging people who smoke to quit. The national media campaign features real-life people sharing their stories of smoking-related illnesses. It is through these hard-hitting and inspiring ads that the Tips campaign has helped more than 1 million U.S. adults quit smoking.
As a way to celebrate the success of this federally-funded tobacco education campaign, Tobacco Free Nebraska and the Nebraska Tobacco Quitline are offering qualified Nebraskans who call 1-800-QUIT-NOW a free, four-week supply of quit smoking medication (gum, patch or lozenges) mailed directly to their home.
“CDC’s Tips campaign brings to life the harmful effects of smoking and encourages people to call 1-800-QUIT-NOW to help them quit,” said Dr. Gary Anthone, Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) chief medical officer. “DHHS, Tobacco Free Nebraska and the Nebraska Tobacco Quitline are committed to helping Nebraskans live healthier lives. If you smoke, quitting is one of the best things you can do for your health and we’re excited to be able to offer Nebraskans some additional support with this.”
The Nebraska Tobacco Quitline has trained Quit Coaches ready to help 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This support, combined with the additional access to free quit smoking medications makes right now a great time to try quitting smoking.
Today there are more former smokers than there are current smokers — now can be your time. Quitting smoking is beneficial at any age, improves health status, and enhances quality of life. For free help getting started or staying smoke-free, call 1-800-QUIT NOW (1-800-784-8669) or QuitNow.ne.gov. Quitline services are available in over 200 languages and Spanish-speaking residents can call 1-855-DÉJELO-YA (335-3569). Visit CDC.gov/Tips to learn more about the personal stories from the Tips campaign.
