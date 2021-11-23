Emmy Excellence

SIOUX CITY — When he accepted his television Emmy recently, Trevor Huber dedicated it to a special viewer.
As he took to the stage during the awards ceremony, his thoughts went to his father, Wayne Huber, who died Aug. 10 at age 57 after a battle with kidney cancer.
“This one’s for you, Dad!” Trevor wrote in a Facebook tribute.
A Gayville native and Gayville-Volin graduate, Trevor works as director for the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts at Sioux City television station KTIV. Last month, he won the Upper Midwest Regional Emmy as Outstanding Director of a Newscast.
And he’s only 28 years old.
Trevor’s mother, Julie Huber, and brother, Nick Huber, joined him for the awards ceremony at the Mall of America in the Twin Cities. Trevor’s twin sister, Brittney McGrath, was unable to attend but sent her best wishes.
In a Press & Dakotan interview, Trevor explained the impact his father held on his life and career.
“My dad watched my newscasts and would tell me I did good work. He inspired me to be a good worker,”’ he said.
Trevor’s award provided a moment of celebration following the shock of Wayne’s death — the second loss of a Gayville firefighter in a week. Fire Chief Lonny Lee died Aug. 4, and Wayne, an assistant fire chief, died Aug. 10 — the day of Lee’s funeral.
Trevor felt as if his father was watching over him at last month’s awards ceremony.
“My dad was one of my biggest cheerleaders. It means a lot that I won this award, even though I couldn’t show it to my dad,” Trevor said. “I know he would be proud of me. He always told me, ‘I knew you could do it.’ That makes winning this award even more special.”
But Trevor almost didn’t attend the awards ceremony, Julie said.
“Trevor had reservations about going. He had no idea he was going to win,” she said. “I told him, ‘Trevor, it’s up to you, but it’s once in a lifetime. If you want to go, we’ll go with you.’ And so we made the trip with him.”
Huber competed for the honor against regional stations in North Dakota, South Dakota and Iowa and parts of Wisconsin and Minnesota. The field was narrowed to the three finalists — Huber and entrants from the Twin Cities and Waterloo, Iowa.
The award is presented for both content and execution, Huber said. In his role, he works with a number of production aspects behind the scene.
Huber didn’t anticipate winning — which was reflected in his reaction captured in a video of the award ceremony. When announced as the winner, he looked stunned and turned to his family members in disbelief.
“He looked at me and it was like, ‘Oh, my gosh!’ I asked him if he knew about this beforehand, and he said he had no idea,” Julie said. “It was so wonderful to see him accept the award.”
BREAKING NEWS
For his entry, Trevor submitted the Oct. 2, 2020, evening newscast featuring the breaking news of then-President Donald Trump testing positive for the coronavirus and being admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center.
“We learned about it (during that day), and we had it on the 6 p.m. newscast. We didn’t know the direction that the story would take,” he said. “This occurred during the 2020 presidential election, and you had everything going on with COVID. It was a huge breaking story, and you never know with breaking news because nothing is scripted.”
While the network forced on the national story, Huber and his KTIV colleagues sought the local angle.
“We focused on what most affected our viewers in Siouxland,” he said, referring to the station’s tri-state coverage of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.
The focus included seeking an interview with U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), who at the time was president pro tempore of the U.S. Senate and third in line of U.S. presidential succession following the vice president and U.S. House speaker.
The recent award wasn’t the first time that Huber was part of an Emmy-winning effort at KTIV. He also worked with a 2014 award-winning production concerning the competition between the Argosy Casino and the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino for a gaming license.
BUILDING A CAREER
The achievements mark highlights during his career after graduating Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Nebraska, with an associate degree in broadcasting.
Huber initially was hired for a part-time job at KTIV. Seeking full-time employment in his field, Huber landed a job as production assistant at Sioux City television station KCAU. He would later return to KTIV and continue his ascent up the career ladder in terms of responsibilities.
Working at both stations has provided a number of friendships and personal connections, he said.
Besides the usual pressures of putting on nightly broadcasts, Huber has worked with a transition to a new studio.
“The most challenging part was working from 2-11 p.m., then coming back from 8 a.m. to noon to receive training on new equipment,” he said. “We received a short break before we returned for our usual shift, so it made for some long days.”
Huber has also dealt with the ongoing challenges during the COVID pandemic. Many of the station’s employees — including anchors and reporters — worked remotely while others, such as production staff, manned the operations inside the studio.
“COVID makes our work so much more challenging at the station,” he said.
However, the work continues as does the usual professional standards, Huber said.
“It’s important to give good, accurate news. I’m part of what a good news station does,” he said. “It’s a huge boost to have the public feel we do a good job. And it can mean long hours. We have done a lot of severe weather tornado coverage with (meteorologist) Ron Demers until 3 or 4 a.m.”
GIVING THANKS
Huber credited his upbringing in Gayville and what he learned at Gayville-Volin.
“We were taught to work hard and to set goals. If you had the right attitude, never give up and always give your best effort,” he said. “Don’t rely on others for your success. Just be yourself, pursue your goals and do all you can. Don’t focus on the negative and you will go far.”
Gayville-Volin Superintendent Jason Selchert pointed to Huber’s example.
“We are proud of all our graduates, but specifically Trevor in his Emmy win. Trevor always had a drive and desire, and it is no surprise to hear of his success working for KTIV,” Selchert said.
“Trevor exemplifies the type of person we strive for in our mission. These are tough times to navigate all the perils that COVID brings all fields, but specifically media and communications.”
Huber has achieved professional accolades even while dealing with personal tragedy, Selchert said.
“It is extremely satisfying to see Trevor’s success knowing that he continues to heal from (the loss of) our community friend and his father, Wayne,” the superintendent said.
Julie Huber doesn’t expect her son to rest on his laurels. “He loves his job and is very good at it,” she said.
Trevor Huber looks forward to the future.
“This has been a highlight of my career and something to smile about. People are still coming up to me and congratulating me,” he said.
“It’s been a huge honor, but I plan to continue crafting my skill and going to work every day, giving it 100%.”
