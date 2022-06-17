TRIPP — Tripp-Delmont voters will choose two school board members in its June 21 election.
Voters will choose any two of the four candidates. The field includes incumbents Jane Mehlhaff and Ronda Nuss, and challengers Christian Jensen and Darren Fechner.
The two seats are at-large positions, meaning candidates can reside in any part of the district, according to Superintendent Jeremy Hurd.
Voting on Election Day runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Absentee voting runs through 5 p.m. June 20 and can be conducted at the school business office.
The polls for Tuesday’s election are located at the Tripp Fire Hall and the Delmont Community Center.
The Tripp-Delmont school district includes land in Douglas, Hutchinson, Charles Mix and Bon Homme counties.
The upcoming school board race will mark the second time in a month that Tripp-Delmont voters cast ballots on a school issue.
In a May 17 special election, voters approved 272-114 a general fund opt-out for five years. The amount of the opt-out is not to exceed $600,000 annually starting with calendar year 2022 taxes payable in 2023 through taxes payable in the calendar year 2027.
The opt-out election drew 386 of 972 registered voters for 39.7% turnout.
