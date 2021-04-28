Each year, the South Dakota Association of Towns & Townships recognizes members of small towns and township boards in South Dakota that have served forty or more years as governing officials. Recipient are honored with a plaque engraved with their name, years of service and position held.
Locally, Wayne Beatty from Volin was recognized. He has faithfully served in Clay County for Bethel Township as its treasurer for 40 years. Beatty has raised his family as a sales representative and is active with the Masonic Lodge and Shriners. He is married to Susan and together they have three children — Sarah Carlson, Megan Whalen and Christopher Beatty. They also are delighted with the addition of 3 grandchildren to their family.
