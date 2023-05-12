SPRINGFIELD — Join the Missouri Sedimentation Action Coalition for its 22nd annual Membership Meeting scheduled for 10 a.m. May 19, at the United Way Community Room, 920 Broadway Avenue, Yankton. Attendees will have the option of joining via webinar. Register to ensure receiving the latest information.
Paul Boyd, hydraulic engineer with the River and Reservoir Engineering Section of the USACE-Omaha District, will provide an update brief on Phase 2 and next steps.
Joining Boyd, will be Justin Brewer, chief of Economics and Planning Quality Review USACE-Omaha District.
Phase 2 is part of the effort by MSAC, stakeholders and the USACE to develop a sediment management plan for the Lewis and Clark Lake region. Phase 2 includes a detailed economic inventory of benefits and a review of possible sediment management actions that could produce positive sustainability benefits. Next steps will be discussed.
Additional business for MSAC’s annual meeting include a Board of Directors member election. MSAC’s Board of Director members with terms expiring are: Mark Simpson, at large, and Paul Lepisto, at large, and Mary Hurd, at large.
The agenda continues to be developed and will be available at MSAC’s Facebook page or at www.keepitwater.com. Note that the webinar is free via an internet connection. Participants may choose to connect by telephone, in which case long-distance charges may apply. The public is also invited to join the meeting in person at Yankton.
