Students of Dr. James and Marilyn Nyberg performed in recital Sunday, Oct. 18 at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Pianists included Ashton, Braxton and Remington Adams, Iyana and Zane Becker, John and Kate Dickes, Corrigan Johnke, Eva Koerner, Lily Neu, Lizzie Schwartz, Grace and Isaac Steffen, Jerry Webber and Laura Zimmerman. Ryan Stapish performed on the organ. Also included in the program was a piano duo by Dr. Nyberg and former student Laura Nelson. Ending the program was a performance by violinist Britta Stapish accompanied by Marilyn Nyberg.
Because of COVID restrictions, there was no reception following the program though all attending were sent home with a treat.
