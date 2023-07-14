From P&D Staff Reports
Much of South Dakota and eastern Nebraska are under an air quality advisory for Saturday.
A few clouds. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 15, 2023 @ 10:47 pm
The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) said in a press release that smoke from Canadian wildfires “may be a concern to public health.”
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy also issued a warning Friday for much of Eastern Nebraska, including Cedar, Knox and Dixon counties.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) will be in the moderate to sensitive categories. Under those conditions, those who are unusually sensitive to particle pollution may experience health effects.
“Elderly citizens, young children and individuals with respiratory problems are the most susceptible to the smoke,” the DANR said. “All people should avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during periods of low visibility caused by the wildfire smoke. People are also encouraged to keep indoor air clean by closing windows and doors.
