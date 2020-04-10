During its meeting Monday, the Yankton City Commission will consider a recommendation of the City Health Board to temporarily suspend the commission’s physical meeting location in accordance with an executive order issued by Gov. Kristi Noem this week.
If passed, options would still be available to take public comment.
The board will also consider two bid awards and an advisory for COVID-19 education.
The City Commission meets at 7 p.m. Monday and will be broadcast on the city’s YouTube page. Additionally, the commission chambers at RTEC will have limited space open to the public for this meeting.
