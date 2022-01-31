Victims Identified In Hutchinson County Fatal Crash

PARKSTON — A 17-year-old Letcher male has been identified as the person who died last Thursday night in a one-vehicle crash near Parkston.
According to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2006 Chrysler Sebring was northbound on 417th Avenue about seven miles east of Parkston when the driver swerved to miss a deer at 7:18 p.m. The driver lost control and the vehicle went into the ditch, hit a tree and rolled.
Kyle Hohn, the passenger, was pronounced dead at the Parkston hospital. He was not wearing a seat belt.
William Spader of Parkston, the 17-year-old male driver, received minor injuries. He was wearing a seat belt. Charges are pending against him.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
