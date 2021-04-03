South Dakota recorded 184 new COVID-19 infections in Saturday’s update from the Department of Health.
No new deaths were reported, keeping the state toll at 1,938.
Yankton County saw seven new cases and five new recoveries, raising the number of active cases to 73.
In the area, Cedar County in Nebraska recorded 12 new cases Saturday. There was no update from the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) on Friday.
Other area counties reporting new cases included Bon Homme (+1), Clay (+1), Hutchinson (+1), Turner (+4) and Union (+7) counties in South Dakota, and Dixon (+4) and Knox (+1) counties in Nebraska.
Meanwhile, DHHS recorded 53 new infections in Nebraska and no new deaths, keeping the state toll at 2,181.
