From P&D Staff Reports
The Yankton School Board (YSD) will hold a special school board meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, in the Yankton High School Theatre located at 1801 Summit St.
The board is scheduled to hear a presentation of the draft proposed recommendations from the YSD Community Facilities Task Force Committee
The public is invited to attend. To view the meeting via livestream, go to the Yankton School District website, click “School Board” and then click “Live Stream School Board.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.