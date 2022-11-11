PIERRE — November is National Native American Heritage Month. South Dakota’s history is strongly intertwined with Native American history and culture. Gov. Kristi Noem said the nine tribes of South Dakota each have unique and important stories that are essential to understanding South Dakota. Every year, we honor these stories, and the important role Native Americans continue to play in the evolution of our nation and state.

An important part of preserving Native American culture and heritage is ensuring that Native children stay with Native families. Gov. Noem created the Stronger Families Together initiative to recruit more foster families in South Dakota and ensure that every child grows up in a safe and loving home. South Dakota needs more Native foster families to make this happen. If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a foster family, please visit StrongerFamiliesTogether.sd.gov.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.