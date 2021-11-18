South Dakota surpassed 2,300 COVID-related deaths Thursday, recording six new fatalities in the daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new deaths raised the state toll to 2,303. None of the new deaths were reported in the Yankton area.
The DOH posted 486 new infections, with the number of active cases climbing to 6,775 (+112). Active cases have now risen for 13 of the last 14 reporting days, dating back to Oct. 29.
Current COVID-related hospitalizations rose to 246 (+7). There were 22 new hospitalizations reported.
The seven-day test positivity rate stood at 15.7%.
Locally, Yankton County saw 13 new cases, the 10th straight day the county has reached double digits in positive tests. There were 15 new recoveries reported, with the number of active cases dropping to 187.
Charles Mix County reported 17 new infections, as well as one new hospitalization, the fourth reported this week.
Case reports from other area South Dakota counties Thursday included: Bon Homme County, 0; Clay County, +9; Douglas County, +4; Hutchinson County, +5; Turner County, +1; and Union County, +5.
Also, the DOH amended Hutchinson County’s total hospitalization number downward by one to 88.
Total COVID-related hospitalizations in other area South Dakota counties as of Thursday included: Bon Homme County, 69; Charles Mix County, 153; Clay County, 54; Douglas County, 65; Turner County, 84; Union County, 93; and Yankton County, 152.
The University of South Dakota online portal Thursday showed eight active cases (all students), up three from Wednesday. Ten people were in quarantine/isolation (+3), none of whom were on campus (0 change).
The DOH’s weekly update of COVID-19 cases in the state’s educational institutions reported:
• Grades K-12 — There were 269 new cases reported last week (Nov. 7-13), down from 320 the previous week. So far this school year, there have been 4,208 cases reported (3,392 students; 816 staff), with 3,638 recoveries. The report showed 570 active cases;
• Colleges, universities and technical schools — Last week saw 35 new cases, up six from the previous week. So far during the fall term that began Aug. 9, there have been 516 total cases (369 students, 147 staff) with 462 recoveries. Fifty-four cases were listed as active.
