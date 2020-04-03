PIERRE — The South Dakota Retailers Association (SDRA) is assuring consumers that the supply chain for food and sanitary supplies remains intact, and that businesses are taking extra precautions to minimize the impact of COVID-19.
Ample supplies of food, cleaning products, and sanitary items exist, even if some store shelves are temporarily empty. The process of delivering inventory from warehouses to retail stores takes time, and businesses are taking extra precautions to clean and sanitize prior to restocking shelves. Some businesses are restricting hours of operations to allow additional time to sanitize and restock.
“Businesses are working hard to keep their facilities clean, safe, and stocked,” said SDRA Executive Director Nathan Sanderson. “There’s no need for panicking or hoarding; just because an item happens to be out today because of unusually high demand, doesn’t mean it will be out tomorrow.”
Retailers, wholesalers, suppliers, and manufacturers are continuing to work efficiently and smoothly to make sure consumers have food and other products they need. The viability of the supply chain and the availability of safe, affordable food and consumer products for customers has not been disrupted.
South Dakota businesses are also working hard to take care of their customers and employees.
“My number one job right now is just making sure our people are informed and receive reassurance that things are going to be okay,” said R.F Buche, SDRA Board President and owner of Buche Foods. “That’s what I’m trying to do on a daily basis with my team.”
Taking care of employees and customers takes on many forms. Restaurants are implementing enhanced cleaning regimens, offering bottled beverages instead of drink stations, and providing single-use table covers. Others are temporarily limiting the number of customers in their establishments, offering curbside pick-up, or providing free delivery.
“During this time of uncertainty, we want to assure consumers that businesses are taking proactive measures to keep South Dakotans safe,” said Sanderson.
