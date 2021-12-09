The Yankton High School Choirs will be having a cookie walk on Thursday, Dec. 16, in the Yankton High School Commons.
Come grab a box and fill it with homemade Christmas cookies and treats. The cookie walk will go from 5-7 p.m. and then 8-9 p.m.
From 7-8 p.m., the Yankton Middle School and High School Choirs will perform a holiday concert, which will be open to the public as well.
The money raised from the cookie walk will help support the YHS Choir Boosters and all they do for the choir students.
