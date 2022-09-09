Hoop Dancer Kevin Locke will be performing in Marian Auditorium on the campus of Mount Marty University in Yankton at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Locke incorporates Indigenous Flute music samples from the prairies and beyond, Sign Language, Prayer songs in Lakota language, storytelling and much more.
The hoop dance is a choreographed prayer invoking the universal metaphor of the hoop — a symbol that for all peoples represents peace, unity, beauty, balance, continuity and harmony. It is a prayer that we may all be restored to wholeness and wellbeing: physically, emotionally, mentally and spiritually, not just as individuals but collectively with all of humankind and creation.
All are welcome to attend this free event.
