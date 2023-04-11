Two incumbents and a challenger claimed the three 3-year seats in Tuesday’s race for the Yankton City Commission.
In addition, area voters also headed to the polls to decide city and school races. The available results came from Avon, Menno, Gayville and Parkston, with those results are listed later in this article.
In the Yankton City Commission race, newcomer Brian Hunhoff led the six-person field with 985 votes, followed by incumbents Ben Brunick and Stephanie Moser with 798 and 739, respectively.
The rest of the field included incumbent Tony Maibaum 672 and challengers Charlie Gross with 584 and Thomas Bixler with 93.
Moser has served six years on the commission, while Brunick has served three years. Moser currently serves as the mayor.
While new to the City Commission, Hunhoff is no stranger to local leadership. He formerly served on the Yankton County Commission and currently serves as the Yankton County register of deeds.
Tuesday’s race drew 1,446 of 9,183 active voters for 15.7% turnout.
The three winners spoke with the Press & Dakotan on Tuesday night.
Brunick said he wants to continue his service with an open mind toward Yankton’s needs.
“I’m grateful that the community has put its trust in me and to do the job (for another term). My biggest goal is trying to represent the community and to figure out what the community wants done with the issues,” he said.
“I will be open minded, with everything open to conversation. I don’t go into this with any pre-conceived notions. I try to give everything a fair shake as a commissioner. Maybe that’s what resonated with voters. It’s always been my goal.”
Brunick doesn’t have any particular priority as he begins his second term.
“I want to continue doing the good work that we’re doing,” he said. “I want to look at the issues before us and try to make the best decisions on those issues before us. There’s a lot before us, but there always is.”
Brunick said he’s ready to build on what he has experienced in office.
“There is a learning curve to your first term. I want to be able to use some of what I have learned and move forward into another term,” he said. “I want to see things through, and there may be areas where the community may improve on. That doesn’t mean we’re doing anything badly, just that there’s always room for improvement. And of course, you try to listen to the issues before us.”
Brunick expressed his appreciation to the voters who cast their ballots and to the other candidates who to stepped forward and sought to serve Yankton.
In winning her third term, Moser said she appreciated the vote of confidence.
“I’m very humbled that the community has given me another term to serve on the City Commission,” she said. “I look at everything we have been through together during the last six years (in terms of challenges). The voters showed up today, and they supported me for another term, which I find both exciting and very much an honor.”
Looking ahead, Moser sees challenges with the budget, particularly with inflation that has pushed the costs for many projects upward. She foresees many decisions ahead, whether it’s delaying some projects or finding other ways of doing things.
“We have maintained a high level of service that we provide our community, and I’m proud of it,” she said. “We need to keep going and really figure how to do more with less.”
Moser sees both challenges and opportunities with projects such as the water treatment plant, Meridian Bridge and other community needs and infrastructure.
Like Brunick, she expressed her appreciation to both the voters and the other candidates.
Hunhoff said he intends to study the issues and provide some new ways of doing things.
“I think voters were looking for an independent voice. That’s not a criticism of the current commission, but I think I can bring a different perspective,” he said. “I’m really thankful to the people who supported me and thankful to the 1,446 people who took the time to cast a ballot and all of the candidates who ran for City Commission.”
Hunhoff doesn’t tie himself to any one priority as he takes his commission seat. Instead, he looks forward to diving into the budget hearings and learning more about the inner details of city government. He intends to start office well-informed and ready to contribute.
“I want to hit the ground running,” he said.
AREA ELECTION RESULTS
Voters went to the polls Tuesday for area city and school races. The following are the results available as of press time.
• AVON: In the school board race, David Ratzlaff and Joe Sees won the two 3-year terms with 139 and 130 votes, respectively. The other candidates were Branden Baade with 108 and John Fathke Jr. with 95.
In the election, 251 ballots were cast out of 459 voters.
• GAYVILLE: In the city race, incumbent Jay Jorgensen defeated challenger Catalina Renteria 45-33 for the three-year term. The election drew 78 of 187 eligible voters.
• MENNO: In the school race, the winners were newcomer Joel Rempfer with 108 votes incumbent Jon Schempp with 79. The other candidates were challengers Jackie Vaith with 77 and Molly Huber with 66.
Incumbent Justin Plooster didn’t run for another term. The election drew 176 of 1,068 voters.
• PARKSTON: In the race for mayor, Tim Semmler defeated Corrina Wagner 260-204. The election drew 465 voters with one spoiled ballot.
The election had no other races.
