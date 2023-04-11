Decision 2023
Buy Now

Voters at Yankton’s Fire Station No. 2 fill out their ballots Tuesday for the City Commission election, which featured six candidates running for three slots.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

Two incumbents and a challenger claimed the three 3-year seats in Tuesday’s race for the Yankton City Commission.

In addition, area voters also headed to the polls to decide city and school races. The available results came from Avon, Menno, Gayville and Parkston, with those results are listed later in this article.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.