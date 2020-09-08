Accidents
• A report was received at 3:40 p.m. Friday of a hit-and-run accident on Summit St.
• A report was received at 2:46 p.m. Sunday of an accident on Summit St.
• A report was received at 6:48 p.m. Sunday of a hit-and-run accident on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 3:58 p.m. Monday of an accident on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 9:37 a.m. Monday of a accident on Green St.
• A report was received at 12:43 p.m. Monday of a hit-and-run accident on Broadway Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 7:59 a.m. Saturday of a car-versus-deer accident on Highway 46.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 4:42 p.m. Saturday of a non-injury accident on Shore Dr.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 8:26 p.m. Saturday of a car-versus-deer accident on Highway 50.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 10:50 a.m. Sunday of an accident at the intersection of 436th Ave. and 298th St. near Utica.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 6:09 p.m. Sunday of an injury-accident on 431st Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 3:10 p.m. Monday of an accident at the intersection of 298th St. and 445th Ave. near Volin.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 8:52 p.m. Monday of a car-versus-deer accident at the intersection of 430th Ave. and 300th St. near Lesterville.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 6:51 a.m. Tuesday of a non-injury accident on Highway 50 near Gayville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.