LifeServe Blood Center needs both new and regular blood donors to roll up a sleeve this summer and is holding two community blood drives in Yankton in late August. Both will be held at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital.
• Aug. 30: Yankton Community Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 501 Summit.
