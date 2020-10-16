Cases Disposed: Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 2020
Donald Lee Vanhorn, 1920 Locust #207, Yankton; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; $168.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Intentional damage to property-$400 or less; $368.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Darik J. Fox, Stanton, Neb.; Boat-reasonable speed/disturbance; $122.50.
Alane Todd, 500 E. 9th Street, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Robert Chladek, 300 Murphy Lane, Yankton; Municipal speeding; $121.50.
Emma Haynie, 808 Picotte #3, Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Andrew Dennis Johnson, 123 Robin Street, Yankton; Misprision of felony; $386.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Andrew Dennis Johnson, 123 Robin Street, Yankton; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Dismissed by prosecutor; Resisting arrest; $386.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Cory J. Gustafson, Wakefield, Neb.; Reckless driving; $490.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st office; Dismissal-reduction.
Ryan R. Kaiser, 506 Hidden Hollows Dr., Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/recklessly causes bodily injury; Recharged by information; Simple assault/recklessly causes bodily injury; Recharged.
Nathan W. Sawtell, 1906 John St., Yankton; Exhibition driving; $132.50.
Teresa Michelle Sok, Council Bluffs, Iowa; Overweight on axle; $247.50.
Evan Michael Smith, Piedmont; Possession of alcohol by minor; $250.
Darrell Williams, 500 W. 4th Street, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Myron John Fineran, Junior, 500 E. 12th St., Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Justen Christensen, 512 S. Deer Blvd, Yankton; Careless driving; $132.50.
Cody Burcham, Newcastle, Neb.; Drive vehicle without proper exhaust and muffler system; $132.50.
Samantha Mae O’Brien, Menno; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Jasmin Marie Samuels, 608 ½ W. 8th St., Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $270.
Tracie Beckman, Clearwater, Neb.; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $168.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Bethany Flynn, Irene; Theft by insufficient funds check-$400 or less; $573.73; Jail sentence of 30 days with 15 days suspended.
Courtney Rae Beil, 1403 Oakwood Drive, Apt. 10, Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; $250.
Jasmine Samuels, 608 ½ W. 8th St., Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $120; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $270.
Robert Bruce Moore, 123 Gregg Street, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked); $272.50.
Chad Eugene Shipps, Volin; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by court.
Nicholas Randal Tooker, Elk Point; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $475.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault – choking; Dismissal-reduction; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault – choking; Recharged by indictment.
Trevor Wayne Harrison, 1311 Whiting Dr., Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $272.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.