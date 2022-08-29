September’s “Feed Your Mind” presenter at the Mead Cultural Education Center is Jerry Oster, News Director of WNAX, who will discuss Your Neighbor Lady, Wynn Speece. The program is set for noon on Friday, Sept. 2, on the second floor of the Mead building.
Oster, who worked with Speece for many years, will share some stories.
