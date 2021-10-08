Area Author Wins National Awards

BERESFORD — Beresford author Christine Mager Wevik, Beresford won two awards at the Killer Nashville’s Silver Falchion Awards with her work, “Borrowed Memories.”
Killer Nashville is one of the country’s largest writer’s conferences, held every summer in Franklin, Tennessee.
“Borrowed Memories” is a story of Brynn, who acquires her gift of “seeing” memories in old, abandoned houses after surviving a brutal attack. In the first book in this series, “Vacant Eyes,” Brynn uses her gift to find her childhood friend who went missing 16 years prior. In the follow-up, “Borrowed Memories,” she is hired by the local sheriff to use her talents and consult on local cold cases.
In Wevik’s first book, “It’s Only Hair (A Self-Help Book About Living And Coping With Baldness),” she found her voice in writing.
“That was the book I ‘had’ to write,” she said. “Once I dipped my toe in that pond of writing and publishing, my dream career, I decided to dive in completely and write the book I wanted to write. I quit my job of pork production, and we sold our hog operation. I began to write the novel I’d had rattling around in my head for years, ‘Vacant Eye.’”
The inspiration for this story came from snooping through old, abandoned houses and imagining the lives lived within: “if walls could talk” and who might be able to hear them.
Wevik said she has written all her life. She’s journaled and wrote stories and poetry throughout her school years in Sioux Falls. She and her husband, Doug, live on a farm south of Beresford. They have four children — Valerie, Ashley, Kara and Daniel — and four grandchildren: Claire, Nathan, Piper and Kinley.
“I remember reading a book as a child, late at night on the top of our bunk bed, a story about a dog that moved me to tears,” she said. “I realized I wanted to know and write words that might move someone to tears. The power of those words amazed me.”
She read many Dean Koontz books and highlighted her favorite phrases, studied them and savored them.
“Koontz became my favorite author,” Wevik said. “Many years later, I learned that if someone writes to him, he responds. So, I did — and he did. He was gracious and encouraging. By now, my novel idea had begun to solidify, and I knew it was time to pursue my dream. I often describe my books as “Koontz-y” since I believe his insightful and vivid prose is evidence of his influence in my writing style.”
She said “Vacant Eyes,” published in 2017, took a year to write, including time for research, writing, editing, pitching it to agents and finally self-publishing
“I’d always known that Brynn Young would be the heroine in three books; I knew the titles, the basic plot and the eventual outcome to her story,” Wevik said. “But I never imagined that writing a second book in a series would be so terrifying. How does one write a second in a series? How much do you include? How much do you leave out? How do I describe characters without being redundant?”
It took Wevik three months to write “Borrowed Memories.” Although these books can be stand-alone novels, the story is richer and more fulfilling when read together.
“Throughout my journey of writing my first novel and even after publication, I attended several writer’s conferences and read as many books on writing as I could,” she said. “I studied the craft in my hopes of growing as a writer. I joined a writer’s group in the Yankton/Vermillion area comprised of several accomplished local writers who offered advice and encouragement. Two of those writers, Marilyn Kratz and Loretta Sorensen, became invaluable mentors and trusted, cherished friends. I credit much of my success to them.”
She’s currently working on a non-fiction book called “Someone Knows” about South Dakota’s cold cases, of which there are now a staggering 155.
“I’m hoping to publish the first of two books on this before year’s end,” Wevik said. “Then onto book three in the Brynn Young series, and another novel I’ve been pondering for several years.”
You can find her books on Amazon.
