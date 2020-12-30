The Front Line Against COVID

Mentally exhausted but hopeful due to the availability of COVID-19 vaccines, Yankton’s front-line medical workers talk about the fight that, for at least one of Yankton’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) nurses, quickly became personal.
Since the spring, the ICU at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (ASHH) in Yankton has basically become the COVID unit, Carrie Heine — a nurse for 41 years, of which 30 have been spent in the ASHH ICU — told the Press & Dakotan.
“I don’t think the community realized that we were already treating COVID patients back in April,” she said. “That was when we started hearing the stories about health-care workers dying. It became very real.”
“I think we all realized at that time that that could happen to us,” she added, emotionally.
For what they have faced this last year, front-line health-care workers have been named the Press & Dakotan’s Newsmakers of the Year.
The world outside the ICU is removed from the true horror of COVID, never seeing the disease at its worst. Front-line medical workers have been immersed in it, never turning away, and their care saved even more lives than usual during the pandemic.
The pandemic began in the spring with stories of hospitals in New York and elsewhere being overwhelmed with COVID patients. Hospitals across the country began preparations for a similar massive surge of COVID cases.
Though Yankton County only has 20,000 residents, ASHH serves a much larger area of about 75,000 people, including residents of, Bon Homme, Hutchinson, Clay and Charles Mix counties in South Dakota, as well as Knox and Cedar counties in Nebraska, according to an email from Nathan Johnson, an Avera communications & public relations partner.
The state Department of Health reports COVID cases and fatalities by county, which does not begin to convey the actual number of individuals being treated at regional hospitals like ASHH.
———
In addition to adopting new, safer procedures and policies, ASHH administrators set to work trying to preempt issues that might arise not only for patients, but also for staff.
“Much of the work I’ve been doing is helping support the frontline staff in the care that they’re providing and ensuring that they have the necessary equipment and supplies and space available, and the emotional support as well to care for the COVID patients,” Lindsay Flannery, vice president of Patient Care Services told the Press & Dakotan.
Part of ASHH’s plan included a labor pool, which became a critical element in helping support the medical workforce, she said.
“There’s an incredible team, in addition to our health supervisors, who have been the ones closest to helping support the staffing on a day-to-day and an hour-to-hour basis,” Flannery said. “We have been working collectively between the hospital and long-term care.”
Also, the planning effort involved identifying staff willing to transfer to COVID care areas and determining whether they were qualified, she said.
“I really think that this is brought out the best in all of the medical staff,” Heine said. “It’s easier for your department heads and managers to understand what you’re going through when they’re right beside you working themselves.”
Medical staff in management positions would work those jobs during the day and take off shifts the rest of the time, she said.
“They were coming back at four o’clock in the morning to finish a shift and working right beside you,” Heine said. “I am so proud of our medical community because we had physicians answering phones and running labs in all the different departments. It became real for the whole hospital.”
Also, the hospital’s employee support program has come into play in helping staff in their experiences during the pandemic, Flannery said.
“They can call and speak with an individual to really process what they’re going through,” she said. “In addition, our chaplaincy service is just wonderful. They’re on call 24/7 and they are there at the drop of a hat when you need them, to help support the celebrations and in the sadness.”
In the midst of the recent surge in cases, the chaplains began facilitating debriefings, encouraging individuals to seek out those resources, Flannery said.
“Whoever you are and whatever role you play, this really is impacting everyone’s lives and how they’re processing it all,” she said.
When the surge finally arrived in the fall, ASHH quietly ramped up its COVID plan. Patients from hospitals that were already full were being transported to ASHH, beds were being added, a COVID floor was created, and the Avera@Home program saw many with non-acute COVID avoid hospitalization, in essence being treated from home, Flannery said.
In October, hospital administrators in Yankton and across the state reached out to community leaders to impose controversial mask mandates to stem the spread of COVID and keep hospitals from being overrun.
Since then, the most acute cases become hospitalized, and because of the highly contagious nature of the virus, they are placed in isolation with no visitors allowed.
———
The term “air hunger” is often used to describe COVID patients’ struggle to breath, which causes physical, but also a great deal emotional distress. The palliative care team helped address this and other concerns faced by COVID patients and their families, including depression and loss of appetite, Flannery said.
Sometimes, the COVID patients themselves were grieving the loss of a loved one or family member while they fought the disease, Heine said.
“I think the biggest challenge that the pandemic brought us and the specific virus brought us was the isolation,” she said. “We were all in personal protective equipment (PPE) so all they saw was our eyes. The virus prevented their family from being near them.”
Heine and other staff members were on hand to help patients with Zoom calls and FaceTime, because without those services, patients could only have one 45-minute window visit each week, with the family member 10 feet away, she said.
As long as patients were not intubated, they could talk, she added.
“If patients had a severe case of COVID, they were in isolation for 20 days” Heine said. “For some of them, it was a wonderful story, because they actually came out of their isolation and went home. But there were many that didn’t.
“In all my nursing career, I’ve never seen so much death.”
Patients that beat the coronavirus had their favorite song piped through the ICU speakers when they were wheeled out while staff waved goodbye.
Meanwhile, families with loved ones at the end of life usually had tough decisions to make, she said.
“If it was end of life, a family member could go in, but if they were elderly, they would have to quarantine for 14 days after that,” Heine said. “Because they would have to go into isolation, they wouldn’t be able to grieve together.”
To see the spouse or a family member out in the hall when their loved one was dying was heartbreaking, she said.
“Just so you know, they were never alone,” Heine said, unable to hold back the tears. “The nursing staff would go in and sit with them and be with them with the family members out in the hallway. It was very typical.”
Some of the severe patients were elderly, but some were young, she said. Many had been very careful to avoid the virus and didn’t know how they got it, while others were not careful, she said.
“We had patients that said, ‘You know, I didn’t wear a mask. I didn’t think I’d get that sick with it. It’s like the flu,’” Heine said. “They were in the hospital and some had lost other loved ones, too.”
The most difficult day she recalled was Halloween.
“I remember it distinctly because we had had a really busy day and we had a death,” Heine said. “There was this big Halloween party that I drove by. I think the community didn’t realize what was truly happening in the hospital and felt like we had been a little forgotten.”
———
Another front of the battle against COVID was waged preventing infection among vulnerable populations, specifically, residents in nursing homes. They have been under lockdown, many in their rooms, for most of the time since the pandemic began and were not allowed visitors.
“There was a lot of emotion, grief, on the part of residents trying to understand why this was all happening,” Mindy Vogt, a nursing coordinator for one of the residential units at Yankton’s Sister James Care Center, told the Press & Dakotan. “When you work in long-term care, these residents become a part of your family.”
To lose those residents, even though they were well taken care of, felt like you lost a loved one, she said.
Creative thinking on the part of the staff and relaxing restrictions on the part of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), combined with the already good rapport between staff and residents and their families, allowed for more occasions to socialize, including not eating alone, games and activities, window visits, outdoor visits and even a hug booth.
Out of the 187 residents at Sister James, a population that turns over at a rate of about 20% each month, there have been 11 cases of COVID. For staff, the highest positivity rate in a given week was 4%, and that was at a time when the positivity rate in the county was 20%, according to Tony Erickson, vice president of Senior Services for Avera Sacred Heart.
Luckily for most of the residents at Majestic Bluffs, the light at the end of the tunnel lies ahead.
“Our residents in our assisted-living facility and our nursing facility were vaccinated last Saturday,” Erickson said. “We had a couple of residents that didn’t get vaccinated because of a medical condition, but the majority has been vaccinated.”
Another round of vaccinations will be available in January and after that, new residents can be vaccinated as they are admitted, he said.
However, administrators at Majestic Bluffs are in no hurry to change their visitor guidelines just yet.
“I don’t think we’re going to get back fully to, say, the normal of what we had before,” Erickson said. “I think what we’re going to have is the ability to get to a ‘new normal,’ is how I would describe it.”
Meanwhile, as the state continues to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine, the ICU staff at ASHH is bracing for another surge.
“I think we’re all kind of holding our breath,” Flannery said. “Hoping we don’t see an impact from the Christmas holiday. But, overall, at the present time, our COVID numbers are declining, which is very positive.”
