Abortion Rights

Emotions flared after the U.S. Supreme Court last year struck down the constitutional right to abortion. Omahans rallied in support of abortion rights at Memorial Park in the wake of the court decision.  

 Cindy Gonzalez/Nebraska Examiner

LINCOLN, Neb. — Abortion rights advocates in Nebraska are gearing up to place the issue of reproductive rights before voters in 2024.

A political campaign committee called “Protect Our Rights” recently filed organizational papers with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission with the stated purpose of amending the State Constitution next year to protect the right to abortion on the ballot.

