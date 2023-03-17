The 2023 River City Holistic Expo will be held Saturday, March 25, at the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center. The event runs from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
The is the inaugural holistic health expo in Yankton. There will be a variety of vendors, healing facilitators, demonstrations, readers and more to support your body, mind and spiritual wellness.
