South Dakota is expanding its COVID-19 vaccinations to the Phase 1E group starting next week.
During a biweekly media briefing Wednesday, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said that vaccinations for the 1E group will begin Monday, March 22.
According to the Department of Health (DOH) website, the 1E group, which is the last Phase 1 grouping, covers firefighters and critical-infrastructure personnel such as workers in the fields of water and wastewater, energy, finance, food service, food and agriculture, legal, manufacturing, shelter and housing, transportation and logistics, information technology and communications.
There are approximately 227,000 South Dakotans in that group, Malsam-Rysdon said.
She also mentioned President Joe Biden’s recently-stated goal to have all U.S. adults eligible for vaccination by May 1 and South Dakota’s ability to meet that challenge.
“I will just say that, given Gov. (Kristi) Noem’s strong leadership and the work of all of our partners across the state, we feel that we are ahead of that timeline and we will continue to move forward,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “We are confident that, if the (vaccine) allocations hold up and increase as projected, we will be able to see all adults eligible for vaccination before May 1, so that’s pretty exciting.”
She noted that 35% of South Dakotans ages 16 and older have received at least one dose of one of the three vaccines, which is one of the highest rates in the country.
“We’ve seen over 315,000 people receive COVID vaccinations (through state and federal programs), and that’s up 86,000 people from two week ago,” she said. “We’ve also seen over 117,000 people complete the full series (of vaccinations) which, as we all know, is how we’re going to get back to normal, so we’re glad to see those numbers.”
She noted the state will see 21,000 new vaccination doses next week. That number does not include the doses distributed through federal channels to participating pharmacies, Indian Health Services or the Veterans Administration.
However, state epidemiologist Josh Clayton emphasize the need to stay vigilant, especially in light of new variants — especially the B.1.1.7 “UK variant” — on the rise. He noted that two B.1.1.7 cases were found last week in the state; both were in Minnehaha County.
“The B.1.1.7 variant, as we’ve identified, is likely to represent a larger transmission within the community,” he said.
The infections of the variants are the same as the base COVID-19 virus, Clayton said, “but one of the concerns is that we do see greater spread of the virus with the variants … and they have been identified to cause more severe infections, including hospitalizations and death.
“That makes the need for individuals to get vaccinated a greater necessity so we can reduce the risk both of COVID-19 as well as variant viruses,” he said, adding that the three vaccines currently available “are safe and effective at preventing illness due to COVID-19 as well as these variant viruses that have been identified.”
He said the same defensive measures people have using — including masking, social distancing, washing your hands frequently and covering your coughs — remain effective.
Clayton also pointed out that, despite the brighter prognosis in the COVID fight, South Dakota is seeing a higher rate of infections now than it did last summer. He said the state averaged about 150 new infections a day the past week, compared to roughly 60 infections a day last summer.
“I would say a note of caution for individuals,” he said. “Being 2½ times higher than the case numbers we saw last summer means any increases in cases can occur much more rapidly than from a lower starting point.”
On Wednesday, the DOH reported 176 new infections in South Dakota along with three new deaths, which raised the state toll to 1,915. No new deaths were reported in the Yankton area.
Yankton County recorded six new infections and two new recoveries, raising the number of active cases to 45.
Other area counties reporting new cases included Charles Mix (+1), Clay (+1), Hutchinson (+1), Turner (+4) and Union (+6) counties in South Dakota and Dixon (+1) and Knox (+4) counties in Nebraska. Also, Cedar County saw its case number amended downward by two.
The University of South Dakota reported four active cases (1 student, 3 employees), which was unchanged from Tuesday. There were 10 people in quarantine/isolation (+1), none of whom were on campus (0 change).
Late Tuesday, Mount Marty University reported one active case (staff), which was unchanged from Monday.
Other statistics posted by the DOH Wednesday included:
• Total Cases — 114,966 (+176: 131 confirmed, 45 probable);
• Active Cases — 2,107 (-37);
• Recoveries — 110,944 (+209);
• Hospitalizations — 6,820 ever hospitalized (+11); 68 currently hospitalized (-1);
• Testing — 3,737 new tests processed; 676 new individuals tested;
• 7-day Positivity Rate — 8.0%;
• Vaccinations — 315,171 total vaccinations (+7,080); 201,813 individuals vaccinated (+3,379).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported 299 new infections and one new death, raising the state toll to 2,129.
Other statistics posted by the DHHS included:
• Total Cases — 205,214 (+299);
• Recoveries — 158,961 (+66);
• Hospitalizations — 6,271 ever hospitalized (+1); 133 currently hospitalized (-3);
• Testing — 13,733 new tests processed; 1,140 new individuals tested;
• Total Vaccinations — 650,254 (+13,840).
———
South Dakotans wishing to find out how to make an appointment to receive a vaccination can find that information at https://covid.sd.gov/vaccine/default.aspx. In the Yankton area, you can also call 1-877-At-Avera (282-8372).
In Nebraska, those wishing to register for a vaccination can sign up online at https://vaccinate.ne.gov/.
Follow @kelly_hertz on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.