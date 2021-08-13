10 Things To Know About The New School Year

The new school year is upon us, and kids from pre-school on up to the college level are preparing to return to classes for the new term.
What does this new year hold in store for students, teachers, parents and the communities? Here’s a general look at 10 things know about the school year ahead.
1. K-12 COVID PROTOCOLS
The past 18 months have been a roller coaster for area school districts as they have dealt with COVID-19 and whether to require masks and whether to use in-person classroom teaching, online instruction or a hybrid combination of both. Districts have also dealt with whether to cancel extracurricular activities or to hold them but possibly use masks, social distancing, online performances or limited attendance.
The situation eased during the course of last year. Heading into 2021-22, both South Dakota and Nebraska have allowed local control as districts make decisions on conducting classes, activities and transportation. At this point, districts are generally entering the new school term with open schools and few or no restrictions, although that could change with new developments with the pandemic.
2. NO MASKS FOR YSD
This week, the Yankton School Board voted to repeal its mask mandate — at least for now — amid relatively low COVID-19 numbers in Yankton County. Nearly 100 community member were present at the meeting, the majority urging the school board to repeal its mask mandate. The board split 2-3 on the vote in favor of no masking, but has said it could revisit the issue in the face of a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Also Monday, the school board voted, at the recommendation of YSD Athletic Director Ryan Mors, to repeal its COVID spectator policy. Attendance/spectator policy at YSD athletic events are returning normal. Mors also told the board that the South Dakota High School Athletics Association (SDHSAA) has left all decisions related to COVID protocols up to the individual school districts. As athletic director, Mors has been given the discretion to make changes to policy on the fly as needed.
The School Board has also planned a special meeting next week to approve a few additional items before the start of the new school year, including the YSD Safe Return To School Plan. Other than not requiring masking or enforcing unidirectional hallways, much of the plan is expected to remain the same as last year. Water bottles will still be allowed, and cleaning and sanitization protocols will remain in place. Use of plastic table dividers at the elementary schools will be at the individual teacher’s discretion.
3. UNIVERSITY COVID PROTOCOLS
Colleges and universities are making COVID-19 decisions and preparations as students arrive on campus for the fall semester.
University of South Dakota officials are monitoring the new Delta variant and its impact on the state. The South Dakota Board of Regents has determined all South Dakota public universities will start the fall semester at Level 0, which does not require face coverings indoors.
In a letter to students, USD officials provided guidance for the start of classes.
Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should remain home and get tested. USD will offer daily testing in the Muenster University Center for anyone concerned about exposure to COVID-19. Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is asked to self-report their results to the USD Case Management Team and must isolate for 10 days.
Two floors in the North Complex have been reserved for quarantine/isolation for on-campus students. Anyone will be expected to quarantine for 14 days if they have direct contact with someone with COVID-19 and are not fully vaccinated.
Additionally, through a partnership with Sanford Vermillion Medical Clinic, USD will offer convenient locations for free vaccinations for faculty, staff and students the first week of school.
The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) has indicated that fully vaccinated individuals are less likely to become infected. If infected, they are far less likely to develop a serious illness.
At Mount Marty University, President Marc Long said the COVID-19 protocols are subject to change before classes start Aug. 31. Currently, neither mask mandate nor social distancing requirements are in place, but MMU classes are not at more than 75% capacity for the room and instructors may require masks in class.
Northeast Community College will begin classes Aug. 23 at all campus locations in Norfolk, O’Neill, South Sioux City and West Point, according to a news release.
Northeast will begin the new semester with a full academic schedule of classes and delivery options and full-college operations. Face-to-face classes will be held along with instructional delivery options such as online, hybrid/online, hybrid/virtual and virtual classes where appropriate. In addition, athletic, performing arts and student activity events are scheduled throughout the year.
4. NEW FACES AT YSD
This fall, the Yankton School District (YSD) will see many more familiar faces in new places than in years past. Most of the changes were caused by the simultaneous retirement of YSD Director of Student Services Kathy Wagner and the resignation of Yankton High School (YHS) principal Jennifer Johnke last spring.
Replacing Wagner will be former Stewart Elementary School principal Jerome Klimisch. Early Intervention Special Education Teacher Cody Lukkes has been named the new principal of Stewart School.
Stewart school will also be welcoming Elementary Technology Integrationist Alli Davison, and fourth-grade teacher Kelly Heiter. Also, Jocelyn Dockendorf and Lacy Kindle will be joining Stewart’s Special Education staff.
Former Yankton Middle School (YMS) Principal Todd Dvoracek has replaced Johnke at the helm of YHS. Also new at the high school are Justin Brunick (art), Caden Christensen (orchestra), Jameson Meyer (math) and Alex Toupal (CTE).
Former YMS Assistant Principal Heather Olson is now the principal. She will be joining forces with new YMS Assistant Principal Lukas Davison.
New faces at YMS this year include Audrey Alonso (Spanish), Tessa Belgum (band), Lauren Salerno (math), special education teachers Haliegh Diede, Sydney Hirsch and Marjorie Staller, and Malynda Zuck (counselor).
Courntey Cowan (fourth grade) and Kristene Daugaard (Special Education) have joined the school district at Beadle Elementary School; along with Jenna Rembold (Jr. Kindergarten) at Webster Elementary School and Cammie Clark as the YSD school psychologist.
5. SCHOOL ADMINISTRATIVE CHANGES
The new school year also brings with it new leadership at a number of area districts. Those changes are created by various circumstances, including retirements, career changes or administrators moving to new schools. In other cases, officials may be taking on new responsibilities at their current schools or filling vacancies on an interim basis.
The following is a round-up of available listing for new administrators in the Yankton region: Armour: Superintendent/High School Principal Craig Holbeck and Principal Jamie Bigge; Beresford: Superintendent Dustin Degen; Bon Homme: Elementary Principal/Athletic Director Daniel Aaker; Dakota Valley: Tonia Warzecha; Freeman Public: Superintendent Jake Tietje; Hartington (Neb.) Holy Trinity: Stacy Uttecht as principal of the elementary school, with her husband, Chris Uttecht, remaining as Cedar Catholic principal; Marion: Interim Superintendents Mark Froke and Shayne McIntosh; Parkston: Superintendent Patrick Mikkonen; Scotland: Superintendent Fallon Woods and Business Manager Katie Hunhoff; Tripp-Delmont: Superintendent/High School Principal Jeremy Hurd, Principal Sarah Leibel and Business Manager Julie Niles; Viborg-Hurley: Business Manager Matt Jensen; Wagner: Superintendent Matt Yost and Elementary Principal Mike Duffek; Wynot, Nebraska: Superintendent Paul Hans.
6. LANCER FOOTBALL IS HERE
In April of 2019, Mount Marty University announced it would form a football program. On Sept. 4, that program takes the field in competition for the first time.
MMU hosts Dakota Wesleyan on Sept. 4, the first game of the inaugural season for the Lancers.
The Lancers will play their home games at Crane-Youngworth Field, a facility that also houses Yankton High School football and soccer, as well as Mount Marty soccer.
The Lancers will host its first-ever football-based homecoming on Oct. 16, hosting Concordia. MMU also has an all-school reunion and Hall of Fame inductions planned for that weekend.
7. NEWCASTLE SCHOOL CLOSURE
At its June meeting, the Hartington-Newcastle, Nebraska, school board voted 5-1 to close the Newcastle attendance center. The motion called for discontinuing all grades at the Newcastle site and to look further at options for the building. A motion to keep the Newcastle pre-school class open for the coming school year failed 5-1.
The board took the action based on declining enrollment at the Newcastle school and the need replace retiring teachers at the site. Remaining Newcastle students will now attend the Hartington attendance center.
8. TRAPPERS TAKE THE FIELD
Aug. 20 will mark the debut of the region’s newest football co-op, the Jim River Trappers.
The Trappers, consisting of players from Scotland and Menno, will compete in Class 11B for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. The program will debut on Aug. 20 in Flandreau, then host Baltic in Scotland on Aug. 27 for its home debut.
Each school will have a homecoming, with Menno’s on Sept. 17 against Winner and Scotland’s on Oct. 1 against Mount Vernon-Plankinton. Senior night will be held Oct. 15 in Menno, as the Trappers host Wagner.
9. WAGNER’s NEW ATHLETIC COMPLEX
When the Wagner Red Raiders open the home portion of their football season on Sept. 3, they will be playing on a new turf field that is part of a $2.2 million athletic complex project.
The project also included a new track around the football field, replacing a track that had been in place for nearly 25 years.
Wagner joins Yankton, Dakota Valley, Vermillion (indoors at the DakotaDome) and Tea as regional football programs playing on artificial surfaces.
10. NEW YHS TRACK
In the spring, the Yankton School District began repairing the damage caused to the high school track by the spring 2019 flooding, which saw nearly three inches of rain fall on frozen ground in a single day. The result of the project will be a completely new high school track sometime in the late fall, according the YSD Business Manager Jason Bietz. As of this writing, the asphalt for the new track is done and is curing for 30-45 days before resurfacing can begin. The school district will take that time to reseed and irrigate the field around the track, he said.
“Our objective is to be done before the snow flies,” Bietz told the Press & Dakotan. “Once the snow starts to thaw in the spring and people start thinking spring and thinking track, (it’ll be) ready to roll.”
