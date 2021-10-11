Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Daniel Box II, 30, Springfield, was arrested Friday on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance and possession an article of indulgence by an inmate.
• Patrick Lowe, 47, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a Drug Court hold.
• Zachary Witzel, 31, Dell Rapids, was arrested Friday on a parole hold.
• Brenon Lasley, 43, Macy, Neb., was booked Friday on a federal hold for the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
• Nicole Pine, 47, Yankton, was arrested Friday for possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Crimson Miller, 25, Yankton, was booked Friday on a facility hold for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
• Joseph Stimart, 45, Yankton, was arrested Friday for entering or refusing to leave a property after notice.
• Jalie Carlson, 22, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Reydel Plasencia, 28, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence.
• Lance Rau, 52, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Nichole Trezzo, 27, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for driving on the right half of the roadway and driving under the influence.
• William Haneklaus, 50, Sioux Falls, was arrested Sunday on a parole hold for possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence.
• Alicia Moore, 25, Brooklyn Park, Minn., was arrested Sunday for false impersonation with intent to deceive law enforcement, resisting arrest and entering or refusing to leave a property after notice (order defied).
• Agnes Jandreau, 31, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on warrants for second-degree petty theft and failure to appear.
• Alvena Cook, 62, Vermillion, was arrested Sunday for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
