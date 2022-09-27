Universities Tap Into Expanded Alcohol Sales At Sports Events

Editor’s Note: This story is part of a continuing series on expanded alcohol sales at college athletic events.
———
VERMILLION — As part of his Game Day experience, Dan Kramer enjoyed something offered for the first time — alcohol sold in the DakotaDome general seating areas.
The Yankton man sampled a beer at the University of South Dakota football team’s home opener earlier this month. Last June, the South Dakota Board of Regents approved expanded alcohol sales at the state’s six public universities.
What did Kramer think of the change?
“Well, obviously, I’m standing here drinking a Bud Light,” he said. “I think it’s fine. It’s a good thing as long as — you know, you’re always gonna have idiots who drink too much and create problems. But if they’ve got enough security around to keep them in line and throw them out, I think it’s great.”
The regental schools include NCAA Division I USD and South Dakota State, NCAA Division II Northern State, Black Hills State and School of Mines, and NAIA Dakota State.
Schools are allowed, but not mandated, to expand their alcohol sales. In addition, the regents’ policy requires the establishment of alcohol-free zones.
MAKING A PLAN
USD officials have worked with Sodexo campus food and facilities management company on the changes, according to Athletic Director David Herbster. The expanded sales began with the late August volleyball matches at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center (SCSC).
“We certainly hope it adds to the fan experience,” Herbster said. “The addition of an amenity previously unavailable to the general public is a positive step forward in the overall experience, and on par with what other major D-1 universities deliver to their fanbase.”
Sodexo selects the beers to be sold and determines the pricing. Currently, fans are offered five points of sale in the Dome and up to four points of sale in the SCSC. So far, USD officials have not released sales figures.
The opening volleyball match in the SCSC provided a “soft opening” ahead of the first home football game, Herbster said. He reported positive fans responses with no incidents from the alcohol sales.
“Though we were in different facilities (for the two sports) with a much different density of fans, it was good to begin to work on the process,” he said.
The football game went well, but USD officials are tweaking the process, Herbster said. “I think we had the right number of points of sale for alcohol throughout, but we will look for some satellite concession-only kiosks on the east side of the Dome,” he said.
The strong attendance figures at USD athletic events this fall requires peak efficiency in serving customers at all concessions lines, Herbster said.
“Volleyball is 28th in the country in attendance, and we had 20% more fans at this football game than we did the first football game last year,” he said. “I would attribute that more to the recent and current success of both programs.”
From a fan’s perspective, Kramer expressed satisfaction at the roll-out of the expanded alcohol sales.
“I think, as you know, it benefits the university,” he said. “I didn’t think the price was terribly out of line --- $7 for a Tallboy (beer), that’s not bad. You know, so good for them (at USD)!”
AROUND THE REGION
South Dakota State University has introduced beer and hard seltzer sales in general admission areas, according to Jeff Holm, the senior associate athletic director for facilities and operations.
SDSU has hosted two football games with four home dates remaining. Major crowds are expected for the Showdown Series game against USD and the Hobo Day homecoming game.
“Our experience with alcohol sales at the first two home football games has been very good,” Holm said. “Spectators and University officials have been equally pleased with the logistics and environment.”
The expanded alcohol sales are part of Game Day changes, including tailgating and parking, Holm said.
“Our Game Day atmosphere in the stadium continues to grow, and the ability for of-age fans to purchase a beer is one portion of the experience,” he said. “Thus far, fans have been very respectful, and beer sales have been popular.”
While sales have gone well, SDSU officials are always looking to improve the experience, Holm said. “In the coming weeks, there will undoubtedly be some adjustments,” he said.
SDSU officials aren’t releasing sales numbers at this point, Holm said. However, they are finalizing plans for selling beer at Frost Arena, which hosts men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball and wrestling.
“We haven’t noticed any sort of gathering spaces, as most people simply buy their beer and head back to their seats,” he said.
The alcohol sales have not produced any negative incidents so far, Holm said.
“Thus far, in the stadium we have not had any medical-related incidents due to alcohol,” he said. “Tailgating has gone very well, and it seems that more people go into the stadium a bit earlier than in years past.”
As the school year moves forward, alcohol could be served at a larger number of Jackrabbit sporting events, according to Jason Hove, the assistant athletic director for sports information.
Sodexo, campus and athletic officials have discussed whether to offer alcohol sales at other on-campus athletic events, such as indoor track, baseball and softball, he said.
However, one event remains off-limits, Hove said. “We won’t have alcohol sales at women’s soccer as that is an off-campus, city-run facility,” he said.
Other regional universities are moving forward with alcohol sales, seen as part of a growing nationwide trend.
For North Dakota State University football, beer and seltzers (no liquors) are available for the first time at concession stands and allowed in all seating sections at the Fargodome.
The new policy was in place for the home football opener. Rules include a maximum two-drink order at a time per person, a maximum cup size of 22 ounces and a cut-off period for alcohol purchases at the end of the third quarter.
Fargodome officials said preliminary totals indicated more than $32,000 was made from alcohol sales and accounted for one-fourth of the day’s revenue.
At the University of Nebraska, the Board of Regents is scheduled to vote Friday on allowing alcohol sales at men’s and women’s basketball games in the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Earlier this year, the NU Board of Regents unanimously approved ending the ban on the sale of alcohol at Nebraska athletic events.
For more information, check the respective school websites.
Press & Dakotan Assistant Sports Editor Eric Bean contributed to this report.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
