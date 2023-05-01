Following a meeting of the membership on March 23, 2023, with presentations by Yankton Baseball Association, Restore Church, River City Family Connections, Yankton County Historical Society, and River City Races, the majority vote winner of the 100 Women of Yankton’s eleventh distribution was Yankton Baseball Association. The organizations that presented were nominated by members of 100 Women of Yankton.
The organization’s preliminary purpose was to obtain membership commitments from one hundred women (or teams of women) with the ultimate goal of donating $10,000 to a worthy Yankton County organization, two times per year. This distribution meeting saw the membership number at over 200 members, comprising individual and team memberships, and total money collected for Yankton Baseball Association was $17,200.
Steering committee member, Lindsay Hovden, said of the event, “We had a wide variety of presentations tonight and a wonderful turnout of members too. Some of the organizations that presented are new to our group and we love to see that our group is making impact in different parts of the county and reaching new organizations. Because whether or not these groups are selected, they all had an opportunity to educate our members on their needs, goals and mission. It’s always an impactful evening.”
Jason Nelson with Yankton Baseball Association said, “We are very excited to receive this award. We have a lot of renovations going on at the park right now in preparation for the State Legion Baseball Tournament, and this money will help us get those projects completed and able to move on to other projects too. Having a great facility makes the best experience for the players and all the visitors that come to Yankton. We always want to put our best foot forward and give the entire Yankton community a place to be proud of.”
The total of all eleven 100 Women of Yankton events has resulted in $178,225 distributed to organizations in Yankton County. The next distribution meeting of 100 Women of Yankton is planned for Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, at the Elks Lodge in Yankton.
100 Women of Yankton is a group of Yankton women who wanted to come together to make a big impact without a big-time commitment. How does the organization work? Members commit to a twice yearly $100 contribution ($200 annually) to a selected cause serving Yankton County. One-hour membership meetings will be held two times per year and members will have an opportunity to nominate their favorite nonprofits and causes. A vote will be taken and members will make their checks directly to the selected cause. If there are 100 women, that means $10,000 raised (or more) in just one hour for a local organization selected by the members.
