Following a meeting of the membership on March 23, 2023, with presentations by Yankton Baseball Association, Restore Church, River City Family Connections, Yankton County Historical Society, and River City Races, the majority vote winner of the 100 Women of Yankton’s eleventh distribution was Yankton Baseball Association. The organizations that presented were nominated by members of 100 Women of Yankton.

The organization’s preliminary purpose was to obtain membership commitments from one hundred women (or teams of women) with the ultimate goal of donating $10,000 to a worthy Yankton County organization, two times per year.  This distribution meeting saw the membership number at over 200 members, comprising individual and team memberships, and total money collected for Yankton Baseball Association was $17,200.

