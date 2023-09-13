Ag Experts Teach Hundreds Of Students About Farming
Seventh grade students from schools in the Gayville region learn about farm machinery during the Friday, Sept. 6 session of the Field To Table program, organized by Valley Ag Supply of Gayville. This month marks the 15th year the Gayville business has made this learning opportunity possible.

 David Lias/Vermillion Plain Talk

GAYVILLE — “Is the soil alive?” Eric Barsness asked a group of middle school students Friday morning in his outdoor classroom located near Gayville.

He was one of several presenters who shared his expertise during the 15th annual Field To Table event, hosted by Valley Ag Supply, Inc., of Gayville.

