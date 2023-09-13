Ag Experts Teach Hundreds Of Students About Farming

GAYVILLE — “Is the soil alive?” Eric Barsness asked a group of middle school students Friday morning in his outdoor classroom located near Gayville.
He was one of several presenters who shared his expertise during the 15th annual Field To Table event, hosted by Valley Ag Supply, Inc., of Gayville.
“It’s a trick question,” said Barsness, a conservation agronomist with the Brookings office of the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Barsness and other officials of the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) demonstrated how three different types of soil — one sample containing plant residue on the surface, one containing a cover crop growing in it and one that is simply black, with no living plants and no plant residue on its surface — were the likely hosts of different amounts of living organisms, ranging from microbes to worms to insects.
Using a unique apparatus that works somewhat like a lawn sprinkler, they also showed how the soil samples are impacted by rain.
“We don’t want the top couple inches where a lot of these microbes and a lot of these earthworms live to dry out,” Barsness said, adding that it is important for the soil temperature to stay consistent.
The “rain” that fell on the three soil types gave students an up-close look at how water is retained — and not retained — depending on how a farmer cares for his fields.
This lesson in soil management was a small part of what students from several area school districts have learned last week at the Field To Table event, held, appropriately, on the edge of a soybean field directly south of Valley Ag Supply.
“The first two days, we have fourth graders visit,” said Tara Olson, owner of Valley Ag Supply who sponsors the Field To Table program. She gestured toward the field that served as a place where experts in several different areas of agriculture were sharing their expertise.
“Today, Friday, those are middle schoolers,” she said, pointing to the students.
On Wednesday and Thursday, the Field To Table program helped area fourth graders learn important facts about agriculture. Students from 13 school districts participated in this year’s educational event and some traveled a significant distance.
Participating schools included Freeman, Scotland, Akron-Westfield (Iowa), Beresford, Yankton, Marion, Irene-Wakonda, Viborg-Hurley and Gayville-Volin.
“I think we would have more students participating in this, but lunch is the limiting factor,” Olson said. “Unless a school can send their kids, have them participate and then get back in time for lunch, once it (the travel time) gets to be more than an hour away, then it becomes prohibitive because they can’t get back to their schools in time to eat.”
Field To Table was begun in the early 2000s by Ray Hall, a Burbank farmer.
“He did it for about eight years and then my late husband (Greg Pirak) and I took it over in 2008,” Olson said. “This is the 15th year that our group of Valley Ag folks have been putting it on.”
Students who visit Field To Table learn about various aspects of agriculture by stopping at “stations” in the field, marked by signs that explain the topic that will be discussed. The stations each contain rows of benches where students may sit and soak in some South Dakota sunshine along with fresh knowledge from experts in a variety of topics.
On Wednesday and Thursday, fourth graders visited seven stations to learn about corn growth and development, soybean growth and development, plant nutrition, soils, machinery, livestock and dairy.
Those seven stations awaited middle school students on Friday, too. The same topics at a higher learning level were covered, with the addition of financing and biotechnology & genetics.
“For middle schoolers, Field To Table adds biogenetics to the plant nutrition lineup, so kids learn about that facet and dairy turns into finance,” Olson said, “so they learn about careers and how farmers would make a living. They get one paycheck a year. How do you budget that for an entire year?”
Olson estimates that 600 area students, accompanied by a smaller number of teachers, visited the 2023 Farm To Table sessions. Over the past 15 years, it is estimated that 5,000 area young people and teachers have gotten in touch with their rural roots by learning important lessons at the event.
The curriculum for Field to Table is developed each year with the help of Cathy Nelson, who has a degree in education and worked as a teacher for several years before being hired by Valley Ag Supply.
“What really boosted the attendance is when Cathy put the standards together to tell the teachers, ‘Hey, these are the checkboxes you’re going to check off for today having learned these skills.’ That helped the teachers learn that this is not just a field trip; there actually is some education involved in this.”
Nelson said she helped develop the curriculum being used on Friday by basing it on South Dakota’s educational standards for seventh graders. She drew up guidelines for the lessons taught Wednesday and Thursday by referring to the state’s fourth grade standards.
This year’s presenters range from Barsness, a conservation agronomist, and an agriculture education intern from South Dakota State University, to people with expertise in different areas who work at Valley Ag Supply, various ag product suppliers and representatives of the South Dakota Soybean Association and other ag-related organizations.
“It takes a lot of people,” Nelson said.
One may assume that students from small communities surrounded by corn and soybean fields aren’t “city kids.”
“That’s a funny thing. You would think because they’re from the local communities – Gayville, Irene, Wakonda – you would think there would be a pretty strong level of agriculture awareness, but you’d be wrong,” Olson said. “There are lots of kids in this group who don’t have any connection to the farm. They may be several generations removed now and their questions are things like, ‘What’s manure? What’s that piece of equipment?’
“Yesterday, a kid asked about the goats. ‘Are those cows?’ Sometimes the kids are maybe being a bit sassy, but there’s not a high level of kids who come in and know the difference between a gilt and a sow, for instance,” she said. “There are some kids who know, but there are way more kids who don’t.”
Both Olson and Nelson said it is difficult, at times, to fashion a curriculum about modern agriculture that fourth graders can understand.
“Technology and machinery change every year,” Nelson said, adding that there are basic themes that are taught each year without being modified.”
Olson’s late husband, Greg Pirak, was passionate about the Field to Table program while co-owner of Valley Ag Supply.
“He had grown up in Cleveland, Ohio. He was a city kid who, because his folks got a job in California, was exposed to, in college, classes like ‘Tractor Driving’ and ‘Weed and Pest’ and he thought, ‘that’s a real career,’” she said. “His passion for agriculture did not come until he was in college and he really found his niche.
Pirak’s goal was to make agricultural education inclusive, she added, and include both farm and city kids.
“He was incredibly passionate about it,” Olson said. “In his honor, we keep chugging every year. There’s going to be a kid here from a small, rural community who is going to learn something today. That just makes us prepare for next year, to get ready to teach another round of kids.”
