PARKSTON — The Parkston Police Department is warning the public about a scam involving callers who claim they are serving warrants.
The department provided the following Facebook warning:
“(We) just received another call about a warrant but this time they are using a cell phone number which they call spoofing. (They) try to get as much information from the person that is calling case number, badge ID, phone number to call back. PLEASE DO NOT GIVE ANY PERSONAL INFORMATION OUT!!!!” the post said.
“This is a scam. If you ever have any question day or night, call the Parkston Police Department at 605-928-7301. Again, they are using our police number, and that is what is throwing people off. If we had a warrant, we would come and make contact not by phone. Again, please call us if this happens to you so we can keep record of this incident.”
