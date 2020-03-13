Local Officials Offer Updates On COVID-19 Planning

As the nation continues to grapple with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic response, the Yankton area is continuing to fine-tune its local planning.
For the second time in a week, a press conference was convened at Fire Station No. 2 Friday evening where city, county and local medical officials briefed the public on the steps they are taking to head off the virus.
City & County Operations
Yankton Mayor Nathan Johnson began the briefing by noting the unusual nature of the evening.
“It’s kind of strange to be here on a Friday evening holding a press conference,” Johnson said. “But these are unusual times.”
He announced that, as of Friday evening, some of the city’s main gathering spots will be closed indefinitely.
“Based on advice from local and national health care professionals, and in cooperation with the Yankton School District, the Yankton Community Library and the Summit Activities Center … closed at 5 p.m. today (Friday) and will remain closed until further notice.”
Johnson said City Hall will remain open, but it may not be business as usual for the time being.
“If you need to pay a utility bill or get a building permit, please don’t come in person,” he said. “Call us and our staff will be happy to assist you over the phone or by email.”
He added that the police and fire departments will operate as normal. Garbage and recycling pickup will also continue on schedule at this time.
Johnson also announced that the City Commission will be holding a special meeting at City Hall at 1 p.m. Monday in order to discuss declaring a state of emergency.
“The declaration may allow us to access additional resources in the future and we want to be proactive,” he said.
He added that it’s a good idea for private entities to follow the city’s example.
“We have closed our public facilities and canceled public events,” he said. “I’m asking that private individuals and groups in our area join in solidarity with us and do the same.”
Following Johnson was County Commission Chairperson Cheri Loest, who said that the Yankton County Government Center will also remain open, but similar precautions are asked as with City Hall.
“We ask that residents of our county refrain from doing business, unless it is absolutely necessary, because of legal time constraints,” Loest said. “Calling first is the best option. If there are tasks that can be accomplished via mail or online, we ask that you please use this option or simply delay your business for 7-10 days.”
Next Tuesday is a regularly scheduled County Commission meeting, and Loest said it is still set to take place.
“We will evaluate if there is a call-in option for citizens to listen live versus attending in person,” she said. “Our County Commission meetings are always videotaped for review on our website. … At the meeting on Tuesday evening, we will be declaring a state of emergency for Yankton County regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.”
However, a listening session that was scheduled in Utica Monday has been canceled.
Loest said that the Yankton County Emergency Operations Center continues to operate at Level 2 activation due to the ongoing pandemic.
She also noted the significance of Friday’s date and what it means to the current emergency.
“Today is the first anniversary of the 2019 flood event,” she said. “We overcame that challenge with unselfish teamwork and a great deal of patience. We will overcome this as well.”
Yankton City Manager Amy Leon said the city has become aware of scams related to COVID-19 coming through Yankton.
“Unfortunately, during a challenging time, some people take advantage of others,” she said. “There are a lot of scams already that the Yankton Police Department has made us aware of associated with the COVID-19 virus. We’ll do our best to keep people informed of those.”
The nature of these scams is telephone and email solicitations that lead people to untrustworthy sources.
The Yankton Medical Community
Also speaking Friday evening was Dr. Michael Pietila of the Yankton Medical Clinic (YMC) and Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (ASHH), who said that there are reasons that the community is upping its response to a pandemic that has, so far, had nominal impact on South Dakota.
“It’s coming,” Pietila said. “There is no treatment. Once you have it, you have it. You’re not immune to it. There’s no vaccine or pill or treatment that you can take. We know that it’s highly contagious.”
He said that few options exist when trying to stop a pandemic from getting worse.
“The only way to knock that down is to isolate people from being exposed and the place you’re most likely to be exposed is a large group gathering or in a facility like a clinic or a hospital,” he said. “It’s wise for the city and the county to make this decision and cancel or postpone large group gatherings, as well as exclude their facilities from rental for similar things.”
Pietila further suggested the postponement or cancellation of private events such as family reunions or funerals scheduled in the near future.
As for private businesses, Pietila said practicing common sense and diligence must come into play.
“If you own a private business, whether it’s a restaurant or a store, make sure you have a plan to protect your employees to protect them from exposures that are unnecessary. Make sure you have a clear policy stating that they don’t come to work if they’re sick. You need to protect them from any repercussions with respect to that decision to stay home.”
Pietila urged those who are sick without severe symptoms to stay home and take care of themselves as they normally would in this situation while reminding the healthy to use common sense while out and about.
He also said that this event will be overcome in time.
“We’ll get through this,” he said. “We’re starting to see a plateau and decline in China. … It’s not the end of the world. We’re not overreacting here. This is the only way to prevent it from being more serious that it’s going to be, which is plenty serious. If we do this right, it will look like we overreacted because we won’t have as many cases as they predict. That’s what we want to see happen.”
Liz Healy, ASHH infection prevention coordinator, said strict visitation restrictions will be in place at places like Avera Sacred Heart Majestic Bluffs.
“Our residents at our long-term care center are the most at-risk for complications,” Healy said. “We will make exceptions in end-of-life or hospice situations and you can call the long-term care center if you have questions about that.”
She added that there will also be restrictions in place at ASHH.
“Avera Sacred Heart Hospital will only allow one visitor per patient at this time,” she said. “That patient may be screened — we may take your temperature, we may ask if you have signs and symptoms of COVID-19. That is to make sure that not only our patients but (also) our health care workers stay safe.”
Pietila said that YMC is urging anyone who is not a patient there not to come unless they are a parent accompanying a child. He also advised delaying well-child checks for the time being.
‘We Can All Be Heroes’
Throughout the week as COVID-19’s reality has set in on the country, reports have come in about shortages on store shelves, even in Yankton.
Johnson said this isn’t helpful.
“We’re all getting the pictures of stores where there’s no toilet paper, there’s no hand sanitizer,” he said. “This is not a time to go hoard things. Why is that? Because we’re all in this together. If you’re taking all of the supplies, where does that leave your fellow community members?”
He added that it’s important that people think of their fellow man in this time, especially those most vulnerable to COVID-19.
“We need to think about how we could help each other, especially elderly people who are feeling very vulnerable right now,” he said. “A lot of them, I know, are scared to leave their homes. What can we do to make sure they’re getting food and other supplies so they don’t feel as vulnerable?”
Johnson said that everyone can make their mark in overcoming this challenge.
“You watch the movies and read the books and think, ‘Wow, if there was an outbreak or some other disaster, would I be the hero?’” he said. “This is the time where we can all be heroes in our own little ways. That’s by supporting each other, being responsible for yourself, but not being selfish.”
———
In other COVID-19 related developments in Yankton:
• Anyone who suspects they may have COVID-19 is urged to call their primary health care provider. If you do not have one, call 211 and you will be connected with one. If it is felt that testing or further action is necessary, directions will follow.
• The Center in Yankton announced it will be closed from March 16-27. Staff will still prepare meals for Meals on Wheels clients and those congregate diners who request them. Supplemental food boxes will also be distributed to low-income seniors Friday, March 20, from 1-3 p.m. Tax services will be suspended until at least March 20, when the situation will be assessed.
• The Yankton Area Banquet has suspended service through the end of March. At that time, the Banquet board will reassess the threat of the spread of COVID-19 and determine if they can begin again serving our community.
• The annual Home Show has been cancelled for today (Saturday) and Sunday at that the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center. It has not yet been rescheduled.
• The Monday meeting of the American Legion Auxiliary has been cancelled and District 18’s legislators have been rescheduled to the April meeting.
• The Yankton American Legion Post 12 meeting slated for Tuesday has been canceled.
• The Utica Listening Session scheduled for Monday, March 16, in Utica with Yankton County commissioners Dan Klimisch and Don Kettering has been cancelled.
• All in-person visitation and volunteer activities at the Yankton Community Work Center have been suspended in those facilities.
• Yankton’s Servant Hearts Clinic will be closed until further notice because of “the clinic’s limited resources and capacity to screen and treat patients for COVID-19 and to ensure the safety of our volunteers and patients,” a press release said.
• The South Dakota Municipal League District meetings for this year have been canceled “The Municipal League remains committed to preserving the health of our communities and staff, and simply feels it would be irresponsible at this time to gather people together on a statewide basis,” the league announced in a press release.
• Besides the state basketball tournaments, the South Dakota High School Activities Association also announced Friday that the Visual Arts competition has been postponed, while the Student Council Convention, all region music contests and All-State Band scheduled for later this month have been cancelled.
