OMAHA, Neb. — First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) has awarded a total of $880,000 in Impact Grants to 44 organizations in Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas, announced Spencer Danner, Vice President, Community Development, Corporate Philanthropy & Social Responsibility.
The grants support programs dedicated to affordable housing and neighborhood stability, as well as entrepreneurship and small business development.
In South Dakota, FNBO awarded a $20,000 Impact Grant supporting affordable housing and neighborhood stability. The $20,000 grant to Habitat for Humanity of Clay and Yankton Counties in Yankton will provide support to assist low-income families with homeownership opportunities.
For more information about FNBO’s impact initiatives, visit www.fnbo.com/impact.
