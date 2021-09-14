Calvary Baptist Church would like to invite the community to a special Drive-in Movie Night in the church parking lot, 2407 Broadway, on Saturday, Sept. 18.
All are welcome to come early at 7:30 p.m. for live music, followed by the family-friendly movie “Sing,” which will begin at 8:30 p.m.
Bring your lawn chairs or enjoy the movie from your vehicle. Free popcorn and soft drinks will be available.
